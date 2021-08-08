AS PART of the Loch Memorial Reserve’s centenary celebrations, the reserve is having a third edition of the booklet Reserved Space printed.
The third edition will feature the previously untold stories of three forgotten local soldiers: Les Harvey, Robert Dixon and Bernard Cowcher.
Any information about these three soldiers would be greatly appreciated.
Also in the booklet will be the history of the reserve and many recollections. Please contact the author, Garry Knox, on 0419 207594 if you have a connection or memories of the reserve, or the three soldiers.
The centenary celebrations and the booklet will materialise at the end of the year.