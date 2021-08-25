IDEALLY located 14km from the bustling country town of Leongatha and nestled lovingly in the Mount Eccles community is this adorable cottage on 0.93ha (2.3 acres).
Relax on the veranda and take in the views across the rolling hills as the cows graze and the odd car passes by with a wave.
This much-loved neat home with character and charm offers opportunity for the next custodian to put their special touch on.
The kitchen and dining are located at the rear of the home with space to grow alongside the family bathroom.
Step into the living room and you will be delighted with the original polished Baltic pine floorboards oozing charm along with the warmth of the near new Nectre wood heater.
There are three bedrooms – offering great storage space and spacious enough for dressing tables – with one bedroom currently utilised as a second living room.
Externally, you will find the old-style outdoor laundry, a great space to kick off the boots.
If you’re after a workspace from home, then you will love the studio. Once upon a time a working Dairy that has been renovated with lined walls, wood fire, power throughout and rest assured there are stories in these walls with the old vat and motor rooms, making this a special place.
Additional shedding comprising a fully enclosed 3m x 12m along with smaller assorted garden shedding.
The property is kept neat as a pin with a neat group of guardian Cypress trees, an established orchard with a mix of plum and citrus varieties.
Mount Eccles is a loving community with space to garden, create and rest, and all an easy 15-minute drive to Leongatha, 35 minutes to the coastal beaches at Inverloch and 1.5 hrs
to Melbourne.
For more information and to arrange a personal inspection, please call Irene Walker at SEJ Real Estate, Leongatha, on 0429 045 632.
745 Canavans Rd, Mount Eccles
For Sale $685,000
Agent SEJ Real Estate, Leongatha
Irene Walker 0429 045 632