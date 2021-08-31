THE draft Petroleum Regulations 2021, and the associated Regulatory Impact Statement, are still available for comment at engage.vic.gov.au/regulatory-impact-statement-draft-petroleum-regulations until 5pm on Friday, September 3.
The draft regulations outline a new requirement for onshore conventional gas licence holders to provide a range of information to the community, such as details about its operations including potential risks and proposed mitigations.
An online information session was held on August 12, to help anyone interested to further understand the proposed changes, the feedback process and next steps.
A recording of the session is available at earthresources.vic.gov.au/onshoregas.
Conventional gas extraction is a method to access gas deep underground trapped by an impermeable rock layer and does not involve fracking, which has been outlawed and the ban added to Victoria’s Constitution.
The onshore conventional gas restart follows three years of scientific investigations by the Victorian Gas Program.
It found an onshore conventional gas industry would not compromise the environment or farming sector.