THE Kilcunda Skate and Play design plans have been released for community feedback.
Bass Coast Shire Council, the Kilcunda Community Development Association (KCDA) and local residents have worked together closely to deliver the design for the Kilcunda skatepark through the Council Skate Strategy, Active Bass Coast and Bass Coast Playspace Strategy.
The design plans for Kilcunda include the relocation and replacement of the existing playground and the development of a new local level skate facility.
“The Kilcunda Community Development Association has been working on this skatepark since 2016,” said Andrea Bolch, president of KCDA.
“It’s quite exciting because there are really no activities that we can walk to. Parents have to drive their kids to skateparks because we don’t have one,” she said.
Kilcunda is a growing community, and the project is driven by the need for more activities for the local kids.
The proposed skate facility has been designed to provide a fun space that caters to beginners and younger children, while also including elements to challenge advanced skaters.
The new playground will feature a large slide, a sensory play which will include a dry creek, a spinner and swings.
The proposed facilities are designed to connect to the Bass Coast Rail Trail and nearby public amenities.
Ms Bolch said the plans do not have dedicated funding by council, and KCDA will be advocating for the council to assist in the payment of the skatepark and play area.
Tomorrow, Saturday 21 August, Bass Coast Shire Council is providing Kilcunda locals the opportunity to view the plans and provide feedback at a drop-in information session at the Kilcunda Foreshore Carpark from 12pm to 2pm.
Feedback can also be made in writing to Ella Angarane, Recreation and Open Space Planner via email recreation@basscoast.vic.gov.au or in the post to PO Box 118, Wonthaggi 3995.