GIPPSLAND general practices and GP-led Respiratory Clinics have administered more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses in four months.
The milestone was reached today (Friday, August 6), when vaccination doses given since March 22, 2021 totalled 103,282.
Gippsland Primary Health Network chief executive officer, Amanda Proposch, congratulated all those clinics who were taking part in the vaccination rollout, with many now giving both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.
“Gippsland health professionals are doing an incredible job in vaccinating our community and are an essential part of the national vaccination rollout,” Ms Proposch said.
“Our figures show that our regional vaccination ratios are exceeding the national equivalent, which is an incredible effort.”
As of Monday, August 2, Gippsland GP clinics had administered 72,952 doses since March 22, 2021, including 20,382 second doses.
Gippsland Respiratory Clinics gave 24,538 vaccination doses, including 7512 second doses, in the same period.
Since then, a further 5792 doses have been given in four days with Gippsland tracking well above the national average in doses per 100 people.
Ms Proposch encouraged everyone who is eligible to have a COVID-19 vaccination to do so as soon as possible.
“We understand that some people might be anxious,” Ms Proposch said.
“If you are, please talk to your local doctor or health service, and importantly, listen to the expert health advice. It is the best way to keep our community safe.”
Gippsland will have more GP clinics administering Pfizer from August 16, 2021.
People can go online to check their eligibility and find their closest vaccinating clinic. Go to gphn.org.au/covid-19-vaccine-resources.