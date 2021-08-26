By Sam Watson
THE Gippsland League has made the decision to scrap the final round of the home and away season, as time to host a finals series runs out.
The league was due to complete the last home and away round on Saturday, but regional Victoria was locked down and games were called off.
That was the fourth time the round 18 games had been rescheduled in 2021, so clubs agreed it would be best to start the finals series, even though everyone hasn’t played each other once.
So far, senior footballers and netballers have been out of action for seven weeks, so the league said asking teams to return for one match wasn’t viable.
The statement released on the Gippsland League website did not clarify what the finals series would now look like.
Last week it was changed to a top six but with the new lockdown it may be a top four or even a solitary game between first and second to crown the 2021 premier.
Obviously, the state government restrictions will play a large role in how the finals series will look and some are starting to believe the season is as good as done already.
The league will be meeting with clubs next week, with the hope there is some more clarity about when the lockdown will finish and discuss a strategy to host a 2021 finals series.