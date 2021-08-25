THE Wonthaggi and District Indoor Night Netball held its Grand Finals last Monday night.
13 participating teams managed to play nine rounds of 12, before finals.
Apart from improving skills and getting some exercise it was all about enjoying the game and having some fun.
The results are as follows.
Section 1: Fair Nuff 23 def. The Chasers 22.
This was a great game to watch despite it being far from high scoring.
It was fast and a very well contested game with many rebounds and intercepts happening from both sides.
There were many great passes and goals scored.
This seasons undefeated Chasers had the edge but on the siren, it was Fair Nuff who took the win.
Fair Nuff last week did the exact same thing and won in the last seconds to get into the grand final, congratulations to all.
Section 2: Marvels 34 played GOL’s 13 (They’re name stands for Grumpy Old Ladies, but they are definitely not.)
The GOL’s couldn’t quite find their usual form but had a close second and third quarter.
Marvels dominated as a team at both ends, with Harley Verboon goaling 32 goals.
It was still an enjoyable game, congratulations to all.
Section 3: Frolicking Flamingos 25 def. Bench Warmers 23.
The Frolicking Flamingos came out firing and got a seven-point lead at half time.
To the Bench Warmers credit, they found their form in the second half and came within a point.
Although they were a young team, the Frolicking Flamingos kept their cool and hung on to win.
Congratulations on both teams for a great game.
Congratulations to our overall best and fairest for the 2021 Autumn Season which was awarded to Mataya Moloney (Marvels) with overall runner-up going to Claire Atherton (The Chasers).
Section 1 went to Ellie Bates, followed very closely by Emma Ton (Sapphires) and Molly Bloch (Daly Chicks).
Section 2 was awarded to Anna Urwin (The Spicy Margs) and section 3 went to Ashley Grieves (All sorts).
Well done girls on your great season.
Wonthaggi and District Netball Associations invites all individual players over 14 and teams wishing to play ladies social indoor night netball to please contact us.
Our Next Season, the spring competition, starts Monday September 6.
Also, our outdoor mixed competition will start soon.
Thursday Nights, 6pm, aiming for a late September start.
Otherwise, to be held Sunday Nights pending entries.
This is a very social and fun competition with all money raised going to a local charity.
On behalf of WDNA Committee, we thank you for your support and your pleasant manner on the court.