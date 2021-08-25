The section 1 winners (back), Fair Nuff – Miranda Davidson, Chloe McRae, Ellie Bates, Ella Cargill, Emma Sorensen, Emma Phillips, Cassidy Bowman, Kelly Smith. The section 1 runners-up (front), The Chasers – Anthea Licis, Candice Masterman-Smith, Sara Gilbee, Mel Beveridge, Claire Atherton, Elise De Santis and Zoe Lowe.