THE Country Universities Centre Bass Coast (CUC) has appointed a Learning Skills Advisor (LSA).
Dr Aidan Windle commenced employment on Thursday, August 5, at the CUC Wonthaggi campus.
CUC manager Andrea Evans-McCall said everyone in the centre had been looking forward to getting an LSA on board.
“It’s really exciting. The students are really excited to have Dr Windle on board; they’ve all been waiting in anticipation,” Ms Evans-McCall said.
“We had a student last week who was quite desperate for support, and it was support that I don’t know because that’s not within my skill-set. So, it’s nice to be able to actually have someone who has got those skills.”
CUC has registered more than 70 students since the centre opened and the rapid growth shows the significant need for face-to-face higher education support services in the local area. The appointment will ultimately improve the support outcomes available to students in their success and wellbeing.
“My role as LSA will be to run programs for skill sessions, referencing research skills, academic writing, helping students organise themselves to manage different commitments in their lives and university to pass subjects, all those sorts of things,” Dr Windle said.
“It’s about responding to what students are looking for and having a chat with each of the students here to try and get a feel for what they are really after, and then developing some more resources and coaching around those things.”
CUC offers students a physical learning centre and staff strive to provide regional students support, including administration support – such as navigating university platforms – wellbeing support and peer support through a community of like-minded students.
“Having an LSA is a significant step towards filling in that gap that people in this community have been really aware of. Hopefully, for students far from their campus, this is as much like a campus as possible,” said Ms Evans-McCall.
Dr Windle has a PhD in English from LaTrobe University, a graduate diploma in Education from The University of Melbourne and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from Deakin University. Throughout his higher education studies, Dr Windle met the challenges of completing some of his studies remotely, while also fitting in with various other commitments.
Dr Windle said he was looking forward to assisting students at CUC to excel in their studies and have a well-rounded university experience. With experience as a university tutor and school teacher, Dr Windle aims to offer support in all the areas students need to achieve their study goals.