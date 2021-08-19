By Sam Watson
NYORA has reappointed playing coach Dylan Heylen for the 2022 season.
The tough on-baller has led from the front in his first year in charge, and although Nyora has only managed to win one game in 2021, the club certainly believes they’re heading in the right direction under Heylen.
On the club’s Facebook post announcing the reappointment of Heylen, the club said they’ll bolster their exciting young list with “some experienced and talented footballers” over the offseason.
If they are successful in adding some pieces to Heylen’s list, a finals berth may not be far away for the red, white and black.
Heylen’s younger brother Jesse will continue to be one of their most influential players and the two are as determined as ever to win another flag for Nyora.