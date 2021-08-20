By Sam Watson
HILL End has fended off a second quarter surge from Tarwin to move one step closer to the minor premiership.
After forfeiting their reserves due to lack of numbers caused by the inability for Melbourne players to participate, Tarwin knew the match against the flag favourites wasn’t going to be an easy one.
And the first quarter was all Hill End, with the hosts kicking four goals and two points with Tarwin only managing three minor scores.
But in the second quarter, four young Sharks helped turn the tide for Tarwin.
Kaj Patterson, Ben Ellen, Dylan Garnham and Tom Vanderkolk were taking it right up to Hill End and the visitors scored five straight majors.
Unfortunately for Tarwin, Hill End responded with three goals, but their lead was reduced to 15 points at half-time.
Hill End came out of the main break determined to make sure there would be no upsets and they slotted seven goals, putting Tarwin 51 points down.
After kicking one goal in the third quarter, Tarwin could only manage two points in the last and Hill End kept on coming, extending the margin to 90 points before the final siren.
This week Hill End will host Yinnar where they’re likely to secure the 2021 minor premiership and Tarwin will be hoping to finish the year on a high when they host Boolarra.