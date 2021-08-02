A GENERAL election will be held by post this October for South Gippsland Shire Council.
Electoral Commissioner Warwick Gately issued a call to South Gippsland Shire Council residents and ratepayers to be ready to have their say.
“Make sure you’re enrolled correctly by the close of roll, which is 4pm on Friday, August 27. As this is a postal election, it’s important to check your address details are correct – this includes any alternative postal address,” Mr Gately said.
“If you’re an Australian citizen and you’ve recently turned 18 or have moved into South Gippsland Shire Council and you haven’t enrolled, or you have moved within the council area and haven’t updated your address, or if you’ve just closed your post office box with Australia Post, you can enrol or update your details online at vec.vic.gov.au/enrolment.”
Non-Australian citizens who occupy and pay rates on a property in South Gippsland Shire, people living outside South Gippsland Shire who pay rates for a property they own within the council, or a representative of a company or business operating in South Gippsland Shire can apply to the Council to enrol by calling (03) 5662 9200.
Non-resident owners who were enrolled at the most recent election for South Gippsland Shire Council will be automatically enrolled.
Applications close at 4pm on Friday, August 27.
“Voting in local council elections is compulsory if you’re a State-enrolled voter, and we encourage council-enrolled voters to vote.
“Your local council makes important decisions about your community facilities, services and local business community, so it’s important to have your say by voting in this election,” Mr Gately added.
Along with being aged 18+ years of age and completing the mandatory candidate training, you also need to be enrolled on the voters’ roll for the council in which you intend to stand.
Voters who will be away during the election period can have their ballot pack redirected to an address of their choice by making a request in writing by Thursday, September 16.
More information is available by calling 131 832 or at vec.vic.gov.au, where State-enrolled voters can also sign up to the free ‘VoterAlert’ service to receive important election reminders by SMS and email.