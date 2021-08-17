THE developers of the Star of the South, Australia’s first offshore wind project, to be located off the Gippsland coast, want to know what you think about it.
At the start of next month, they’ll be running a series of local consultation sessions, including one at Leongatha’s Dakers Centre, on Wednesday, September 15 between 4pm and 6pm.
For the Gippsland consultation sessions, you can drop in at any stage or come to hear a brief presentation at the start of each session.
The sessions will be held at:
* Yarram – Yarram Secondary College, Saturday, September 4, 10am-12pm.
* Port Welshpool – Old Ferry Terminal, Saturday, September 4, 2pm-4pm.
* Woodside – Woodside Hall, Wednesday, September 8, 5pm-7pm
* Leongatha – Dakers Centre, Wednesday, September 15, 4pm-6pm.
* Morwell – Italian Australian Club Thursday, September 16, 4pm-6pm.
You can also drop in at the Yarram office, 310 Commercial Road, open Mondays and Thursdays from 10am to 4pm, with a COVIDSafe plan in place.
To share your views or to take the survey, go to starofthesouth.com.au/community.