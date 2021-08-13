CENSUS night was Tuesday, August 10, but it’s not too late to participate.
“You can do the Census online, by paper or with help from us,” Census executive director and national spokesperson, Andrew Henderson, said.
“If you can’t find or haven’t received your letter, don’t worry; you can go online and complete your Census without a code.”
There are a range of help and support options for people who need assistance to complete their Census, and you can order a paper form by going to census.abs.gov.au or by calling 1800 512 441.
“If we don’t hear from you soon, you’ll get an overdue notice and/or a visit from our field staff.
“Census data is used to plan and deliver services across Australia. Having the right numbers means the right services can be provided in your community.
“Make sure you’re counted in the 2021 Census,” Mr Henderson said.
The Census is compulsory. Following letters and visits from Census staff, a person may be fined if they refuse to complete the Census.
For more information or to seek help with completing the Census, visit census.abs.gov.au.