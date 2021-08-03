FORMER Wonthaggi local Jed Beaton secured a second overall finish at the Grand Prix of the Netherlands in MX2 of the FIM Motocross World Championship two weeks ago.
The Netherlands Grand Prix was held at Oss, where Beaton first lived when he moved to Europe over four years ago, and he was in nice and early in his former hometown.
Beaton was pinched off by his competitors just before the first turn of the opening race.
Coming back from 12th, he worked his way towards the front of the field.
His creative riding saw him move into second spot with five laps to go and he continued to push the Belgian leader, Jago Geerts.
He couldn’t catch Geerts, but he remained in second with a time of 35:13, setting him up for an even faster second leg.
The 23-year-old enjoyed a much more comfortable start to the second race, moving from seventh to third in lap one, to get behind his Rockstar Huqvarna teammate Kay de Wolf.
He continued to push, but Geerts and de Wolf opened a lead on him, while he extended the lead on the rest of the field.
Beaton would top his first leg, with a time of 34:51, but de Wolf held on for second, with Geerts finishing first again.
The 2-3 result was enough for Beaton to take second place and pick up 42pts to move to seventh in the overall standings.
Beaton, who wasn’t happy with his previous form, was pleased after the race.
“It was a big confidence boost today and just what I needed to get my season going,” Beaton said.
“It’s been a tough start and deep down I knew I could do it.
“Sand isn’t really my strongest surface to race on, but I’ve been putting the work in practice and it showed today.
“The team has been awesome and it’s great to reward them with a podium.”
Beaton was quickly back in action and off to where he raced his first ever race in Europe in 2017, Loket, Czech Republic.
He came third in the first race at Loket, finishing five seconds behind the winner, Mattia Guadagnini from Italy.
In the second race, Beaton didn’t go as well as he would’ve liked, finishing eighth, but it was enough to finish fourth overall, not far from consecutive podiums.
Now in sixth place overall, Beaton returned to Lommel, Belgium, where he now lives with girlfriend and fellow Wonthaggi local Holly Forsyth.
He wasn’t in the early form he would’ve liked in race one of the Grand Prix of Flanders-Belgium, but he fought hard to get back to eighth.
And in the second race he finished fifth, securing a fifth-place overall finish.
The home-track advantage paid off for his teammate de Wolf who finished second overall.
Beaton dropped back to seventh overall and this weekend he will travel to Latvia for the seventh round of the 2021 MX2 where he will be hoping to continue moving up in the standings and improve on his 2020 finish of fourth overall.
The season will finish with the GP of Indonesia in Bali on December 5.