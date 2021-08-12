By Sam Watson
THE Gippsland League seniors will not be back in action this weekend, but junior football and netball will return.
Football and netball are able to be played in regional Victoria with the easing of restrictions but with the reliance on Melbourne players for some clubs, it was decided senior games would not go ahead this weekend.
The league consulted all 10 clubs about returning this week, and five said they were in favour of restarting.
The other five said they weren’t in favour of a return, with at least three of those clubs stating they would have difficulties fielding sides due to their large contingent of Melbourne players and volunteers.
So, the league had no choice but to postpone play for another week, but all clubs agreed their junior sides should take the field and court.
That means the under 18s and under 16s football will be played, as will the under 17s, under 15s and under 13s netball.
The Gippsland League and AFL Gippsland have encouraged clubs to work together on scheduling matchdays as soon as possible to suit all involved.
They are hoping senior competitions will be able to resume next weekend on August 21, but if the lockdown in Melbourne is extended, that may not be possible.
Gippsland League Junior Games this weekend (Round 16)
Maffra vs Sale
Traralgon vs Bairnsdale
Warragul vs Moe
Drouin vs Wonthaggi
Leongatha vs Morwell