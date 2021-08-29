PLEASE NOTE: MORE EXPOSURE SITES ADDED. A person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Latrobe City today, Sunday, August 29, according to details released by the Gippsland Regional Public Health Unit.
The new case, combined with an additional nine cases associated with the Shepparton outbreak, now at 92 cases, an additional 93 for Victoria today, and a record 1218 in NSW, has almost certainly sunk any hopes regional Victoria had of coming out of lockdown next Thursday, September 2.
Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed as much today at his morning COVID-update, saying there are simply too many cases of unknown origin for Victoria to open up anytime soon.
“We are seeing far too many cases for us to be considering opening up this week, with almost 100 cases today (Sunday, August 29) where many of them remain mysteries, many of them were out in the community during their infectious period, it is not going to be possible for us to be able to open up our Victorian community in just a couple of days,” Mr Andrews said.
“We will however look at all the options during the week… but we have far too many cases in the community, for far too long for us to be able to open up and give back to Victorians, whether it be in Melbourne or across the state, those freedoms that we cherish and those freedoms that we desperately want back.”
The GRPHU said the “Latrobe City person” acquired the virus from outside the region, but as revealed by the COVID Commander Jeroen Weimar at this morning’s briefing, the Traralgon person acquired the virus while attending a funeral in Melbourne, saying origin of the transmission was well understood and under firm control.
However, he revealed the person visited a number of locations in Gippsland during their infectious period from Sunday, August 22 to Tuesday, August 24.
There are two, Tier 2 Exposure Sites that have been identified associated with this confirmed case:
New exposure sites
New Tier 2 Exposure Sites have been added to this confirmed case of COVID-19 in Latrobe City.
Current Tier 2 Exposure Sites in Latrobe City are;
* Coles, Traralgon Centre Plaza Sunday 22 August, 11.45am – 12.25pm
* Traralgon Centre Plaza Foodcourt Eastern End Sunday 22 August, 12.25 – 12.45pm Friday 27 August, 11.10 – 11.15am
* Woolworths, Seymour Street, Traralgon Monday 23 August, 5.20 – 5.45pm
TESTING UPDATE: There is currently a two hour wait at both the Dorevitch, Latrobe Regional Hospital – drive-through and the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium, Traralgon drive-through testing sites.
Please be patient as we work through the demand for testing and remember, the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium pop up testing site is open for the next three days.
Anyone who visited a Tier 2 exposure site during these times should urgently get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive a negative result. Continue to monitor for symptoms, get tested again if symptoms appear. You should also fill out the self-assessment form.
Check Exposure Sites regularly at https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites.
Local exposure sites will also be updated on the GRPHU Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Gippsland-Region-Public-Health-Unit.
This positive case will now be managed via the COVID Positive Pathway process, which will include regular contact and health monitoring.
There are no other people at risk within this person’s household.
The GRPHU is working closely with Latrobe Community Health Service, Latrobe Regional Hospital and Latrobe City Council to establish a pop-up, drive-through testing site in the carpark of the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium, Ashby Street, Traralgon.
Testing site operating hours:
* Dorevitch at Latrobe Regional Hospital – drive-through 12pm today, Sunday 29 August.
* Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium – drive-through 3.30 – 6.30pm today and 9.30am – 5pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. To access this drive-through clinic, traffic can wrap around Catterick Crescent.
If you are experiencing any symptoms, including fever, flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, please get tested and stay home until you receive a negative result.
Additional information
If you have been to an exposure site, have been in close contact with someone who might have COVID-19 and have been directed to quarantine, or feel unwell do not go to a vaccination appointment. You are permitted to seek urgent medical care under any of these circumstances, however attending a vaccination appointment is not considered urgent medical care under the public health guidelines.
Please wait until you receive a negative COVID-19 test result and have completed your quarantine period before getting vaccinated and help keep Gippsland safe.
For more information about the support available to you during isolation and quarantine visit https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/isolation-and-quarantine-extra-help-and-support