FOLLOWING Rapid Response Testing, authorities have advised the two Primary Close Contacts (PCC) identified in the Latrobe Valley have returned negative results for COVID-19.
The PCCs are linked to a Tier 1 exposure site out of the region.
The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) is providing support and advice to the family.
“We would like to acknowledge the proactive response by Latrobe City Council and the PCCs that have followed public health actions to ensure this situation remains a very low risk to the community,” a GRPHU spokesperson said in a statement.
“As a precautionary measure, in line with COVIDSafe practices, Latrobe City Council temporarily closed the Cumberland Park Preschool in Traralgon this morning to conduct deep cleaning.
“The preschool can now operate as normal following the negative test results. We would like to encourage anyone experiencing even the mildest of symptoms to get tested.
“Although restrictions have eased in regional Victoria, the community needs to remain vigilant – face masks are mandatory both indoors and out, social distance where you can and keep up to date with the list of Victorian exposure sites [at] coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites and follow the necessary actions.
“We encourage those eligible to get vaccinated. Almost 57,000 people have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at our community vaccination clinics to date. With another 100,000 vaccinated by a General Practitioner or at a local Respiratory Clinic, the region is well on its way to ensuring it is protected.”