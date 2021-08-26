By Sam Watson
ON Monday, the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition announced they will be livestreaming the league best and fairest vote counts on YouTube.
With half the league in Melbourne, a presentation night in the near future seems unfeasible, so there was a clear need for the event to be livestreamed.
There has been no word on whether they will try to present the awards at a later date, but it seems unlikely with regional Victoria plunged into another lockdown.
After a dominant season in 2019 saw Cam Pedersen have an extremely convincing league best and fairest win in the senior football, he will be hoping to go back-to-back, but it may be more fiercely contested in 2021.
The streaming date and time is yet to be confirmed by the league.