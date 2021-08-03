AGRICULTURE Victoria (AV) is encouraging farmers affected by recent floods and storms to monitor the health of their stock.
Floods and sustained wet paddocks can bring a range of animal health problems, from food shortage and plant toxicity to dehydration, infection and disease.
Lameness is another concern with all stock breeds susceptible after long periods of immersion in water or standing on wet, muddy ground.
Abscesses and other foot problems will be common where an animal’s feet are constantly wet.
Most bacteria thrive and multiply in a moist environment, so bacterial diseases could become a real problem after heavy rain.
Pneumonia and diarrhoea are also likely to occur in flood-affected stock due to stress and exposure to prolonged cold.
Mastitis is a problem as a result of the combined effects of udder abrasions and poor hygiene associated with muddy conditions.
Vaccinating with 5-in-1 after floods is important as the sudden flush of feed can make stock susceptible to pulpy kidney.
Bloat in cattle or redgut in sheep could occur, especially on lush clover or lucerne.
Worm larvae survive much longer on pasture in moist conditions and parasite burdens may increase rapidly.
Establishing a stock containment area with adequate shelter, feed and water supply will be beneficial in maintaining the heath of your stock.
Anyone with animal health concerns can contact AV’s Recovery Team on 0427 694 185, email recovery@agriculture.vic.gov.au or visit agriculutre.vic.gov.au/floods.
For information and resources relating to managing livestock in wet conditions, visit bit.ly/3wX4LxF.