By Sam Watson
NEWBOROUGH has comfortably handled Stony Creek, sealing their fate as wooden spooners for 2021.
The Lions knew it was going to be difficult coming into the game with a few Melbourne players unable to play, but they would’ve been hoping to take it up to another lowly placed opponent.
Unfortunately for the visiting Lions, the outcome of the match was clear from the start with Newborough putting 50 points on the board in the first term.
Stony Creek split the middle three times in the opening quarter, but Newborough maintained a firm grip on the match.
Tom Stone, Sam Marriott and John Phillips were all getting their hands on it, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Bulldogs and they kept coming in the second quarter.
Another six goals were added, while the Lions could only respond with one, taking the half-time margin to 62 points.
But coming out of half-time, the Stony Creek defence stepped up immensely and while their defensive efforts couldn’t be converted up the other end, they contained Newborough to just two for the term.
In the fourth quarter, Stony Creek made no mistakes with their one opportunity, but Newborough answered back with four more majors.
The Lions were having a bit of trouble with star Bulldog full-forward Joel Mitchell who booted 11 goals to all but lock-up the league goalkicking award.
In the end, Newborough finished as 93-point victors and after the game Stony Creek coach Jay Accardi was disappointed with how his team went.
“There’s not too many positives to take from the game as Newborough jumped out of the blocks on fire. I’m pretty sure our boys’ minds were elsewhere, we managed to get into the game at times, but were well beaten around the contest by a more determined outfit.”
That’s the season over for Newborough as they have the bye this week, but Stony Creek will be determined to cause an upset against local rivals MDU.