THE state government has set a goal of one million COVID-19 vaccinations being administered over the next five weeks.
It comes as authorities significantly expanded access to the vaccine for the 18 to 39 age group across all of the AstraZeneca state vaccination centres.
Capacity is being scaled up across the state-run system, with more drive-through and mobile clinics.
“We’ve seen young Victorians turn out in their thousands with AstraZeneca now available for 18- to 39-year-olds in state vaccination hubs – we need Victorians of all ages to mirror that enthusiasm and get vaccinated as soon as they can,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.
“More than 200,000 doses will be administered each week between August 16 and September 19, with sites operating with extended hours and with an additional 150 vaccination booths coming online.
“To help reach our target, a new campaign has been launched today, encouraging Victorians to get vaccinated quickly – to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the entire community.
“Initially running across print and digital platforms, the campaign will expand to television and target different age groups as we move through the rollout.”
There are over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available now and more will become available, the state government said.
If you have any questions or concerns, you can talk to a GP, pharmacist or to a senior and experienced immuniser at the state-run sites. The best vaccine you can get, is the one that you can get now.
All Victorians are encouraged where possible to book their vaccination appointment by visiting portal.cvms.vic.gov.au or by phoning the Coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398.
For more information on Victoria’s vaccination centres, including locations and opening hours, visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au/vaccination-centres.