YOUNGER South Gippsland residents can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with appointments available in Leongatha from this Friday, August 27.
The Leongatha clinic expects to have 540 Pfizer doses available each week, as the vaccination program ramps up across the country.
All people aged between 16 and 59 are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone over 60 with medical conditions that meet 1b priority are also eligible, with supporting evidence.
Gippsland Southern Health Service COVID coordinator, Tracey Edmonds, said the Leongatha community clinic would have more appointments available from next week for dose one of Pfizer.
The clinic has been allocated 180 Pfizer doses for each of its three weekly clinics, and it also has supplies of AstraZeneca.
“Everyone aged 16–59 is now eligible for a Pfizer vaccine, while AstraZeneca is available for everyone aged over 60,” Ms Edmonds said.
“This is welcome news that simplifies the eligibility criteria for either vaccine and will encourage more people to start their vaccination process.”
Ms Edmonds added the COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and voluntary.
“We ask the community to please be patient in planning for and making their vaccination booking,” she said.
Young people aged 12-15 are eligible for a Pfizer vaccine if they have an underlying medical condition or are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.
People aged 18-39 who have already booked for their first vaccine dose at the Leongatha community vaccination clinics will be offered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and do not need to rebook or change their existing vaccine appointment.
People who had the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be offered a second dose of the same vaccine.
Eligible adults aged 18-59 can choose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at a community vaccination clinic, or participating doctor’s clinics and pharmacies, respiratory clinics and community health centres.
All appointments for the Pfizer vaccine need to be booked at the community vaccination clinic by calling the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 or online at coronavirus.vic.gov.au/book-your-vaccine-appointment.
Pfizer vaccine more readily available
