THE popularity of regional real estate has continued at a healthy clip for the quarter to the end of June 30 with Real Estate Institute of Victoria reporting a 10.5 cent increase in values and fast “days on market” results.
One such property in the sweet spot on Phillip Island, below the $1 million, it this stunning, brand-new, six-bedroom, four-bathroom home the beautiful Whytesands Estate in Cowes.
Ideal for permanent living, luxurious holiday home use or holiday rental; the property at 20 Kembla Road, Cowes would make a great coastal base or work from home option.
This home is designed for split-level living to allow two families to have their own space or perfect for a rental.
The entire home has ducted central heating and refrigerated cooling – one of the best systems offered on the market.
Downstairs, there are three large bedrooms including a master with its own ensuite and WIR. The other two bedrooms share a large family bathroom with bath, shower and a separate toilet. Downstairs also has its own living area, kitchen and laundry.
Upstairs, the large main living area opens into the well-appointed kitchen. There is access to the large rear deck, and there is a laundry and bathroom with toilet, basin and shower.
The spacious master bedroom with BIR and large ensuite with double basins, free standing bath and walk-in shower. The second and third bedrooms all complete with BIR.
The upstairs alfresco provides the ultimate space for entertaining your guests or enjoying the north facing views.
Downstairs rear deck leads out from the downstairs living area to the undercover eight-seater spa.
The house includes a double garage with an additional single car carport great for storing your boat.
Call Alex Scott & Staff on 5952 2633 to arrange a private inspection, which can also include a remote tour, a popular inspection option catered to by Alex Scott & Staff. You will not be disappointed.
The house is attractively priced between $880,000 to $930,000.
20 Kembla Road, Cowes
For Sale $880,000-$930,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Cowes Office 5952 2633