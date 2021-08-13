LEONGATHA’S real estate market is still going crazy, so don’t take too long to inspect this rock-solid home.
Situated in a quiet part of town on a level block, this super neat property is ready for you to move in now.
This home has been proudly maintained and is in excellent condition. It features three bedrooms, renovated bathroom with a separate shower room and separate toilet.
The living space is huge with a formal lounge which can be closed off by beautiful glass sliding doors, with a large family room which is adjacent to the dining and kitchen.
The kitchen features electric cooking, rangehood, and loads of storage and bench space. Outside is also super neat and features a great lock-up garage and carport, landscaped gardens with secure yard and even the hills hoist.
This home really is as solid as a rock and if the tones aren’t your style, it can be easily tricked up with modifying the floorcoverings and furnishings.
Brown Street is an easy walk to the Leongatha CBD, which is now booming with all the new cafés, restaurants and specialty retail shops.
Call Andrew Newton 0402 940 320 or Alan Steenholdt 0409 423 822 of Alex Scott & Staff to arrange an inspection; they’d love to show it to you.