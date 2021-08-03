THE only place in Victoria where you will see the top paintings in Australia’s favourite art award, the prestigious Archibald Prize for portraiture, is the Gippsland Gallery in Sale.
Sale has been named as the sole Victorian host venue for the 2021 Archibald Prize Regional Tour.
This much-loved portraiture award features a who’s who of Australian culture – from politicians to celebrities, sporting heroes to artists. Utterly prestigious, sometimes controversial, the Archibald Prize is Australia’s foremost art prize.
Exactly 100 years ago the first Archibald Prize was awarded. That’s an awful lot of faces.
The open competition has been awarded annually since 1921 (with two exceptions in 1964 and 1980) to the best portrait. The subject is usually distinguished in the arts, letters, science or politics, painted by an artist residing in Australiasia.
The Gippsland Art Gallery is the centrepiece for art and culture in the region. Over 30 exhibitions of local, national and international significance are shown here each year, with a permanent collection of artworks paying homage to Gippsland and the natural environment.
With Indigenous art, textiles, metalwork, photography and sculpture; the gallery is a treasure trove of Gippsland stories.
Overlooking the Port of Sale and just a short walk to the Sale Botanical Gardens, the gallery is the perfect stepping-off point to explore the delights of Sale, and further afield.
What: Archibald Prize 2021. When: Friday, October 8 – Sunday, November 21. Where: Gippsland Art Gallery, 70 Foster Street, Sale. Tickets: http://www.archibaldprizegippsland.com.au