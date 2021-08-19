THE South Gippsland Shire Council is going out for another $5 million in government grants for the Great Southern Rail Trail Railway Precinct Upgrades at Leongatha and Korumburra.
Council noted at its meeting during the week that it has made a $2 million grant application under the Victorian Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund and a $3 million grant application to the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund for major works on the railway precincts.
The project intends to re-imagine the use of the land within the Leongatha and Korumburra railway station precincts to enhance activity around the centres of the towns.
South Gippsland Shire Chair Administrator Julie Eisenbise is very hopeful both grant applications will be successful, and the project can proceed in the near future.
“Council is hopeful that the State and Federal Governments will look favourably on our pending applications as we have a fantastic opportunity to revitalise these railway precincts and in turn create a boost for the South Gippsland community,” said Ms Eisenbise.
“Both the Korumburra and Leongatha communities have been asking over many years for the railway precincts to be addressed. This is the perfect opportunity for us to deliver on this request and strengthen the Great Southern Rail Trail as a fantastic tourism driver for our region
It is envisaged that the projects will provide for precincts within the grounds of the railway stations that will bring together various community services and open space activities.
If the grant applications are successful, the upgrade of these railway precincts will benefit not just the towns, but the whole Great Southern Rail Trail. They will improve the experience of the trail for visitors and local residents alike.
Council has also allocated a $1 million contribution to the project in its 2021/22 Budget.