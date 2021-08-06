By Sam Watson
ONCE again, local sport has been cancelled.
Some sporting leagues snuck one week of action in between the lockdowns but others haven’t taken the field, court, or course in four weeks.
At this stage, no sporting league has decided on what the way forward is, as the decision hasn’t given them enough time to liaise with clubs.
Football and netball is in a tricky situation with finals approaching, but most leagues are hoping to organise their plan of attack over the next week.
The uncertainty of how long the lockdown will actually last is a major obstacle for sporting bodies looking to resume play, but they’re all hoping it’ll finish on Thursday and they can return to action as quickly as possible.
More information on how sport will resume will be available soon.