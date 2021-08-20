Council has been given the green light from the Department of Environment, Land Water and Planning (DELWP) to continue the Inverloch Surf Parade Shared Path.
The path will extend from Veronica Street to Ozone Street, and include 80 formal car parking spaces.
Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said while breaking the final section into two stages might not be what council or the community had hoped for, it was a good solution to enable some progress on the path while the Regional and Strategic Partnership’s Coastal Hazard Assessment (CHA) is still underway.
“We understand what a really important project this is for the Inverloch community and I’m happy that some progress will now be able to be made,” Cr Tessari said.
“We’ve been working tirelessly to progress this project as quickly as possible and have been waiting for approvals for some time.
“This is a complex project due to the huge impact that coastal erosion is having in Inverloch.”
While council has approval to build this section (from Veronica Street to Ozone Street), the CHA needs to be completed before construction can get underway.
Council anticipates the construction tender to be awarded in a similar timeframe to the CHA being completed, so construction can start after the Christmas break.
The next stage from Ozone Street through to the Surf Life Saving Club is being reviewed, which will consider an appropriate design to comply with DELWP requirements.
For further updates on this project, visit basscoast.vic.gov.au/surfparade.
Surf Parade shared path to progress
Council has been given the green light from the Department of Environment, Land Water and Planning (DELWP) to continue the Inverloch Surf Parade Shared Path.