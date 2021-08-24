Bass Coast Highway Patrol officers have arrested an 18-year-old Cowes man and a 23-year-old Wonthaggi man following a pursuit in South Gippsland on Monday, August 23.
Police first observed the allegedly stolen white Range Rover with false plates on the South Gippsland Highway in Korumburra about 1.10pm.
The vehicle drove off and was then observed on the Bass Highway in Anderson, allegedly driving at speeds in excess of 145km/h.
Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle but it failed to stop.
Police successfully deployed stop sticks on the Bass Highway in The Gurdies but the vehicle continued to drive on deflated tyres.
It’s alleged the vehicle side-swiped a truck near Lang Lang before continuing on the South Gippsland Highway in Caldermeade.
The vehicle was then dumped in Caldermeade, and the two men arrested by local police a short distance away.
The 18-year-old Cowes man was charged with theft of motor vehicle and bailed to appear at the Korumburra Magistrates’ Court on December 2.
He was also fined $1817 for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions.
The 23-year-old Wonthaggi man was charged with 30 offences including theft of motor vehicle, reckless conduct endangering life and dangerous driving while pursued by police.
He was also fined $1817 for breaching Chief Health Officer directions. He was remanded to appear in the Korumburra Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, August 24).
Investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via