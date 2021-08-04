IF YOU’RE looking for the ultimate tree-change, with edge of town convenience, this could be the home for you.
House proud owners have cared for this home meticulously but now it’s time for them to downsize.
Situated on one-and-a-half acres (including the sheep if you’d like them), this brick home boasts three bedrooms with BIRs, large, tiled en suite plus the master bathroom with separate bath and shower that has hardly been used over the years and is in excellent condition.
The kitchen has good storage, gas cooking, a breakfast bench and is well-appointed to the open plan dining and living area.
There is new flooring and fresh paint throughout, ducted natural gas heating and R/C air con, plus solar panels. A filled-in veranda provides a cosy spot to admire the views or read a book.
Outside will also impress, with manicured gardens, room for the animals, orchid, great access with dual entrances and circular driveway, a covered entertaining area; adjacent to the double garage with power which is an ideal workshop or place to house your vehicles, plus 10 x 10 garden shed for gardening equipment.