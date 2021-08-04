THE Wonthaggi Amateur Basketball Association didn’t waste any time after restrictions were eased, returning to the court on Wednesday night.
The association went ahead with round three games last week and started round four last night.
The missed round two games and the missed round three games from last Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled for a later date.
There is a maximum of 100 people, including children, allowed in the Bass Coast Community Stadium and everyone who is not playing must wear a mask.
There can only be one spectator per child under 18 and marshals are present at entry to ensure compliance with government rules.
All basketballers are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes before their game and depart 10 minutes after their game to comply with density limits and if you feel unwell, please stay at home.