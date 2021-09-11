A POSITIVE COVID-19 case has been identified in Latrobe City.
This brings the total active cases in Gippsland to 13 after one new positive case was also identified in Baw Baw today (details below) and an existing South Gippsland case in the Poowong area has been added to the figures.
The following information was provided this afternoon by the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit.
New Tier 2 Exposure Sites are associated with this case;
- Kmart, Traralgon Centre Plaza
Tuesday 21 September, 10.00am – 10.35am
- Coles, Traralgon Centre Plaza
Tuesday 21 September, 10.20am – 10.30am
- Bunnings Warehouse, Morwell
Tuesday 21 September, 5.10pm – 5.35pm
- Tyre Service, Traralgon Centre Plaza
Tuesday 21 September, 9.30am – 9.55am and 11.15am – 11.30am
- Shell Service Station, 115 Princes Highway, Traralgon
Tuesday 21 September, 11.30am – 11.50am
- Coles, Moe
Wednesday 22 September, 8.30am – 9.05am
- Dear Delilah Florist
Wednesday 22 September, 2.10pm – 2.30pm and 4.00pm – 4.15pm
- Coles, Morwell
Wednesday 22 September, 9.30am – 10.00am
- Woolworths, Mid Valley Shopping Centre, Morwell
Wednesday 22 September, 10.10am – 10.40am
Testing sites available in Latrobe City include;
- Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium, Traralgon drive through, 9.30am – 5pm tomorrow, Tuesday 28 September. No appointments required.
- Dorevitch Pathology drive through at LRH, 12.30pm – 4.30pm tomorrow, Tuesday 28 September. For bookings contact 5165 0800.
- Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic, Morwell. Appointments required at www.gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
- LCHS – Moe Senior Citizens Centre – walk-up, no appointments necessary. 10am – 2pm tomorrow, Sunday 26 September.
Baw Baw
A positive COVID-19 case has been identified in Baw Baw.
There are two Tier 2 Exposure Sites associated with this case;
- Woolworths, Drouin
Friday 24 September, 2.00pm – 3.00pm
- Bunnings Warehouse, Warragul
Friday 24 September, 10.30am – 11.00am
West Gippsland Healthcare Group (WGHG) has established a rapid COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic at Lardner Park, Warragul this week to increase opportunities for people who may have visited an exposure site in Baw Baw Shire to get tested.
The drive-through testing clinic at Lardner Park will be open from 8.00am – 5.00pm tomorrow and Wednesday 29 September and supports the efforts of the Warragul Respiratory Clinic by providing additional rapid testing capacity to increase community safety.
Lardner Park has the capacity to accommodate a large number of vehicles without causing traffic congestion in the centre of Warragul.
For bookings at the Warragul Respiratory Clinic go to www.gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
A reminder that some Tier 2 venues may not be published on the Department of Health website.
This means these sites represent lower risk exposures, or they have sufficient record keeping and contact tracing measures in place, or are not attended by members of the public.
Only people who visited a Tier 2 Exposure Site only during the specified times are to get tested and stay home until they receive a negative result.
Tier 2 premises have either had confirmed cases visit during their infectious period or are sites where a confirmed case may have acquired their infection. This does not mean there is an ongoing risk associated with the premises. You can safely visit the site in line with current restrictions.
Latrobe City
Latrobe Regional Hospital (LRH) has been identified as an exposure site after a COVID-19 positive person attended the hospital.
The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has been working closely with LRH to identify staff who may have been in contact with the person. A small number of staff has been identified and are currently receiving the appropriate public health actions.
LRH has taken all the necessary precautionary actions to reduce the risk of further exposure including deep cleaning areas of the hospital. All services are continuing as usual and there is no ongoing impact to patients or the limited number of visitors to the hospital.
This specific exposure site may not be published on the Department of Health website because it is low risk, members of the public were not affected and the hospital has sufficient record keeping and contact tracing measures in place.