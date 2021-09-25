IT WAS a busy day at the Victorian Electoral Commission’s office in Bair Street as the final preparations were made for the South Gippsland Shire Council elections.
So far, 25 people have nominated for the nine positions on the council, set to return to office after the dismissal of the last council in June 2019.
Therefore, there will be elections in each of the three wards, seven running in Coastal Promontory, eight in Strzelecki and 10 already nominated for Tarwin Valley.
There’s still half-a-day left on Tuesday, September 1, until 12 noon, for further candidates to nominate but it’s already bigger than a Melbourne Cup field.
* Nominations for Coastal Promotory (7): Mohya Davies, Sue Plowright, Mat Morgan, Anda Banikos, Sarah Gilligan, David Liebelt and Scott Rae.
* Nominations for Strzelecki (8): Jenni Keerie, Michael Felton, Jim Forbes, Andrew McEwen, Nathan Hersey, Frank Hirst, David Amor and Sarah Kerwick.
* Nominations for Tarwin Valley (10): John Schelling, Rosemary Cousin, Lindsay Love, Don Hill, Clare Williams, Adrian Darakai, Les Harmer, Nicole Edwards-Galal, Jeremy Curtis and Andrew Corcoran.
Key dates:
* Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Nominations close 12 noon
* Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Lodgement of candidate statements, photos and questionnaires, closes 12 noon
* Tuesday, October 5,2021 – Ballot pack mail-out begins
* Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Ballot pack mail-out ends
* Friday, October 22, 2021 – Voting closes 6 pm
* Friday, November 5, 2021 – Final result declared.