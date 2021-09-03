WIDESPREAD minor flooding is likely from Saturday morning in the catchments of North East, Central Victoria and Gippsland. Moderate flooding is possible at some locations.
A cold front moves over Victoria during Friday and Saturday bringing heavy rain to the catchments in the flood watch area.
Catchments in the flood watch area are moderately wet.
Rainfall totals of 20-40 mm are forecast in Central and Eastern parts of the state on Friday with 30-60 mm across eastern ranges. Further rainfall totals of 15-35 mm are forecast for Saturday with 30-60 mm on North East slopes.
Widespread minor flooding is likely from Saturday morning in the catchments of North East, Central Victoria and Gippsland. Moderate flooding is possible at some locations.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
Bemm, Cann and Genoa Rivers
Snowy River
Tambo River
Mitchell River
Avon River
Macalister River
Thomson River
Latrobe River
Traralgon Creek
South Gippsland Rivers
Stay informed – monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
• Decide what you and your family will do if flooding impacts you. For information on how to prepare go to www.ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready/floodsafe.
• You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
• Floodwater is dangerous – never drive, walk or ride through floodwater.
• Monitor weather forecasts and river levels. Go to www.bom.gov.au/vic/warnings.
Impacts in your area:
• Areas around rivers and streams may be flooded.
• Local roads may be closed and low bridges may be underwater.
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 04/09/2021 1pm or as the situation changes.
Flood information:
• For river heights go to www.bom.gov.au or phone 1300 659 217.
• For urgent animal welfare issues phone Agriculture Victoria on 136 186 or your local vet.
Emergency contacts:
• For life threatening emergencies phone Triple Zero (000).
• For flood and storm emergency assistance from the SES phone 132 500.
Stay informed:
• Go to www.emergency.vic.gov.au.
• Tune into ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
• Phone the VicEmergency Hotline to talk to someone about preparedness on 1800 226 226 (freecall).
• People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or who have a speech/communication impairment can contact VicEmergency Hotline via the National Relay Service on 1800 555 677.
• For help with English, phone the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to telephone VicEmergency Hotline. If you know someone who cannot speak English, provide them with this number.
• Download the VicEmergency app or follow VicEmergency on Twitter (#vicfloods) or Facebook.
More details at http://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/17425/moreinfo