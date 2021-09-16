By Sam Watson
THE West Gippsland Football Netball Competition fan vote for the Pakenham Gazette senior football team of the year is now open.
Local footy fans can choose their favourite players to score them a spot in the fan vote Team of the Year by selecting seven of the league’s best defenders, two rucks, nine midfielders and six forwards.
And if there wasn’t enough incentive to see your favourite local stars in the fan vote Team of the Year already, a submission will see you go into the running for an Alex Scott and Staff WGFNC finals football.
The Pakenham Gazette will select the final Team of the Year, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
To find the voting page, head to the West Gippsland Competition’s Facebook page.