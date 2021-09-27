LATROBE Regional Hospital (LRH) has today, Monday, September 27, been identified as an exposure site after a COVID-19 positive person attended the hospital.
But all services are continuing as usual.
The news comes as the Gippsland Region increases its number of active cases to 11 with the notification of a further positive in Baw Baw during this morning’s statewide COVID-19 update by COVID Commander Jeroen Weimar.
According to a statement today, the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has been working closely with LRH to identify staff who may have been in contact with the person. A small number of staff has been identified and are currently receiving the appropriate public health actions.
“LRH has taken all the necessary precautionary actions to reduce the risk of further exposure
including deep cleaning areas of the hospital.
“All services are continuing as usual and there is no ongoing impact to patients or the limited number of visitors to the hospital.
“This specific exposure site may not be published on the Department of Health website because it is
low risk, members of the public were not affected and the hospital has sufficient record keeping and
contact tracing measures in place.”