GIPPSLAND has an evolving COVID-19 situation with 33 positive cases in the region, dominated by a total of 21 positive cases in Latrobe City, but also a new case in Bass Coast.
It has resulted in the State Government declaring a snap lockdown in the Latrobe Valley from 11.59pm tonight, Tuesday, September 28.
At this stage, it’s a 7-day lockdown but with an additional 12 cases today, the situation is still unfolding.
Today, at the daily COVID-19 briefing, it was revealed that there were 28 new cases in regional Victoria, including 12 in the Latrobe Valley, five in Mitchell, two in Baw Baw, two in Geelong, one in Horsham, one in Corangamite, one in Warrnambool, two in Shepparton, one in Gannawarra, and one in the Macedon Ranges.
Health Minister Martin Foley said that there had been a gathering of a number of households in the Latrobe Valley which had resulted in some of the new cases. He described what might have been a Grand Final gathering, with a COVID-positive person present as “regrettable”.
“People don’t think it applies to them,” Mr Foley said.
“People think we’re all good, but it just takes one case with this highly infectious Delta variant, until such time as we’ve got the levels of vaccination where we want them to be, for these kind of outbreaks to occur.”
At present, the 33 Gippsland cases are spread around the region as follows: Bass Coast 4, Latrobe City 21, Baw Baw 4, South Gippsland 2, and Wellington 2.
Ten of the Latrobe City cases are linked to known outbreaks.
The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has reported that there are new exposure sites associated with these cases.
These sites are Tier 1 and Tier 2.
Anyone who has visited a Tier 1 exposure site during the times listed must immediately isolate, get a COVID-19 test and quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure regardless of the result.
Tier 1 represents exposure sites where people attending are at greatest risk of catching the virus and passing the infection to others.
“We regard people who have been at a Tier 1 site in the relevant time period as ‘close contacts’.”
New Exposure Sites in Latrobe City
* Tier 1 – Repco, Morwell Thursday 23 September, 8.00am – 12.30pm.
* Tier 1 – Repco, Traralgon Monday 20 September, 7.00am – 5.30pm Tuesday 21 September, 7.00am – 5.30pm Wednesday 22 September, 7.00am – 5.30pm.
* Tier 2 – Bunnings Warehouse, Traralgon Friday 24 September, 1.00pm – 2.00pm
* Tier 2 – Woolworths, Traralgon Update Saturday 25 September, 12.15pm – 12.45pm.
Other Exposure Sites in Latrobe City are;
* Tier 2 Montague Pharmacy, Rintoull St, Morwell Wednesday 22 September, 2.30pm – 3.00pm
* Kmart, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 10.00am – 10.35am
* Coles, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 10.20am – 10.45am.
* Bunnings Warehouse, Morwell Tuesday 21 September, 5.10pm – 5.35pm
* Tyre Service, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 9.30am – 9.55am and 11.15am – 11.45am
* Coles, Moe Wednesday 22 September, 6.30pm – 7.05pm
* Dear Delilah Florist, Morwell Wednesday 22 September, 2.00pm – 2.30pm and 4.00pm – 4.30pm
* Shell Service Station, 115 Princes Highway, Traralgon Tuesday 21 September, 11.30am – 12.00pm
* Coles, Morwell Wednesday 22 September, 9.30am – 10.00am
* Woolworths, Mid Valley Shopping Centre, Morwell Wednesday 22 September, 10.10am – 10.40am
* Bunnings Warehouse, Traralgon Wednesday 15 September, 5.25pm – 6.50pm
* Cotton On, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 9.45am – 11.30am.
Update
* QBD Books, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 11.00am – 11.30am
* Officeworks, Traralgon Wednesday 15 September, 7.00am – 8.30am
* Kmart, Traralgon Centre Plaza Wednesday 15 September, 2.40pm – 3.15pm Thursday 16 September, 2.05pm – 2.20pm
* Cooinda Hill Opportunity Shop, Traralgon Thursday 16 September, 1.30pm – 2.00pm
* Coles Supermarket, Traralgon Centre Plaza Wednesday 15 September, 2.50pm – 3.20pm Thursday 16 September, 2.20pm – 2.45pm.
Testing opportunities in Latrobe City include;
* Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium drive through, Ashby St, Traralgon 9.30am – 5pm Wednesday 29 September, Thursday 30 September, Friday 1 October. No appointments required.
* Dorevitch Pathology drive through at LRH, Traralgon 10am – 3pm Wednesday 29 September, 10am -3pm Thursday 30 September, 9am – 11.30am Friday 1 October. For bookings contact 5165 0800.
* Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic, Morwell. Appointments required, for bookings go to www.gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
* LCHS – Senior Citizens Centre, Moe – Walk-up, no appointments necessary. 9am – 11am Wednesday 29 September, Thursday 30 September, 9am – 11am and 1pm – 4pm, Friday 1 October, 9am – 12pm.
Update Baw Baw
The total active COVID-19 positive cases in Baw Baw Shire is 4.
All of these cases are linked to known outbreaks. There are no new exposure sites associated with these cases.
Update Current Exposure Sites in Baw Baw are;
* Tier 2 Bunnings Warehouse, Warragul Friday 24 September, 10.30am – 11.00am
* Woolworths, Drouin Friday 24 September, 2.00pm – 3.00pm Testing opportunities in Baw Baw include;
* West Gippsland Healthcare Group (WGHG) drive-through testing clinic, Lardner Park, 8am – 5pm Wednesday 29 September
* Warragul Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required, for bookings go to www.gphn.org.au/covid-19/
Update Bass Coast
There are currently 4 active COVID-19 positive cases in Bass Coast Shire with one new case identified on Tuesday, September 28 and one existing case cleared earlier today.
Three of these cases are linked to known outbreaks. There are no new exposure sites associated with these cases and the existing Tier 2 Exposure Sites have now been cleared.
Positive COVID-19 viral fragments continue to be detected in wastewater on Phillip Island and the San Remo area. Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested. Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include;
* Cowes drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 3pm weekdays.
* Wonthaggi Hospital drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 3pm weekdays.
* Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required, for bookings go to www.gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
Update South Gippsland
The total active COVID-19 positive cases in South Gippsland Shire is 2. One of these cases is linked to a known outbreak. There are no exposure sites associated with these cases.
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
* Foster Respiratory Clinic walk-in. 9am – 1pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week. Appointments required, for bookings contact 5682 2088.
* Gippsland Southern Health Service drive through. 9am – 3.30pm Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments required, for bookings contact 5654 2777.
Update Wellington
There are 2 active COVID-19 positive cases in Wellington Shire. One of these cases is linked to a known outbreak. There are no exposure sites associated with these cases.
Testing opportunities in Wellington Shire include;
* Wellington Respiratory Clinic walk in. 9am – 5pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Appointments are required, for bookings contact 5143 7900.
Anyone who has visited a Tier 1 exposure site during the times listed must immediately isolate, get a COVID-19 test and quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure – regardless of the result.
Anyone who has visited a Tier 2 exposure site during the times listed should get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive a negative result. Continue to monitor for symptoms, get tested again if symptoms appear.