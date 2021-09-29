THERE are now 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Gippsland, dominated by 24 active cases in Latrobe City, most of which are coming out of an illegal AFL Grand Final party in the Latrobe LGA on the evening of Saturday, September 25.
Authorities have not revealed the exact source or location of the ‘super spreader’ event which has now spread the virus to 19 households in Moe, Morwell and Traralgon.
It resulted in the State Government calling a snap lockdown on Latrobe City, for seven days, from 11.59pm last night, Tuesday, September 28.
Gippsland’s 38 cases are as follows: Bass Coast 4, Latrobe City 24, Baw Baw 5, South Gippsland, and Wellington 2).
Total exposure sites in Gippsland are 25.
According to the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit, the community has responded well with almost 1900 COVID-19 tests conducted at pop up testing sites throughout the region in the past two days.
This includes 545 at Lardner Park in Warragul, 571 at the Gippsland Indoor Regional Sports Centre in Traralgon and 72 on the first day of the Morwell East Football Netball Ground pop up site on Wednesday this week.
“We would like to thank the community for its patience during testing. Although wait times were relatively long yesterday, there was a steady stream of traffic at sites today made possible by the support of health services staff who travelled from other Gippsland LGA’s to provide assistance,” said GRPHU.
“We would also like to acknowledge the mammoth effort of health services and local councils to help coordinate, operate and manage these sites.
“We would certainly not be able to conduct as many tests as we have without the support of everyone involved.
Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer declared Latrobe City would enter a seven-day lockdown commencing at 11:59pm yesterday. For more info on the lockdown restrictions in place visit www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/how-we-live.
People can leave home to receive a COVID test.
Regional update
South Gippsland: The total active COVID-19 positive cases in South Gippsland Shire is 3. One of these cases is linked to a known outbreak. There are no exposure sites associated with these cases.
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
* Foster Respiratory Clinic walk-in. 9am – 1pm Thursday and Friday this week. Appointments required, for bookings contact 5682 2088.
* Gippsland Southern Health Service drive through. 9am – 3.30pm Thursday. Appointments required, for bookings contact 5654 2777.
Bass Coast: The total active COVID-19 positive cases in Bass Coast is 4. Three of these cases are linked to known outbreaks. There are no new exposure sites associated with these cases. Positive COVID-19 viral fragments continue to be detected in wastewater on Phillip Island and the San Remo area. Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested. Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include;
* Cowes drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 3pm weekdays.
* Wonthaggi Hospital drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 3pm weekdays.
* Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic.
Appointments required, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH. There are no more bookings this week. Bookings may be made for next week.
Latrobe City: The total active COVID-19 positive cases in Latrobe City is 24. Twenty of these cases are linked to known outbreaks. There are no new exposure sites associated with these cases. There are existing Tier 1 and Tier 2 exposure sites in Latrobe City. Anyone who has visited a Tier 1 exposure site during the times listed must immediately isolate, get a COVID-19 test and quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure regardless of the result.
Tier 1 represents exposure sites where people attending are at greatest risk of catching the virus and passing the infection to others. We regard people who have been at a Tier 1 site in the relevant time period as ‘close contacts’. A full list of Exposure Sites in Gippsland is available on the GRPHU Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Gippsland-Region-Public-Health-Unit and on the new GRPHU webpage on the LRH website at https://www.lrh.com.au/important-info/lrh-information/gippsland-regionpublic-health-unit.
Testing opportunities in Latrobe City include;
* Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium drive through, Ashby St, Traralgon 9.30am – 5pm Thursday 30 September and Friday 1 October. No appointments required.
* Dorevitch Pathology drive through at LRH, Traralgon 10am – 3pm Thursday 30 September and 9am – 11.30am Friday 1 October. For bookings contact 5165 0800.
* Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic, Morwell. Appointments required, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH. There are no more bookings this week. Bookings may be made for next week.
* LCHS – Senior Citizens Centre, Moe – Walk-up, no appointments necessary. 9am – 11am and 1pm – 4pm Thursday 30 September and 9am – 12pm Friday 1 October.
Baw Baw: The total active COVID-19 positive cases in Baw Baw Shire is 5. All of these cases are linked to known outbreaks. There are no new exposure sites associated with these cases.
Testing opportunities in Baw Baw include;
* West Gippsland Healthcare Group (WGHG) drive-through testing clinic, Lardner Park, Warragul. 8am – 2pm.
* Warragul Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH. There are no more bookings this week. Bookings may be made for next week. .
Wellington: There are 2 active COVID-19 positive cases in Wellington Shire. One of these cases is linked to a known outbreak. There are no exposure sites associated with these cases.
Testing opportunities in Wellington Shire include;
* Wellington Respiratory Clinic walk in. 9am – 5pm Thursday and Friday. Appointments are required, for bookings contact 5143 7900.
Anyone who has visited a Tier 1 exposure site during the times listed must immediately isolate, get a COVID-19 test and quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure – regardless of the result.
Anyone who has visited a Tier 2 exposure site during the times listed should get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive a negative result. Continue to monitor for symptoms, get tested again if symptoms appear.