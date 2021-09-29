COWES police are on high alert after more than 10 burglaries have occurred throughout Phillip Island recently.
Senior Sergeant Andy O’Brien said over a two-week period in September, numerous cars, holiday homes and industrial estates were targeted, with more than $7000 worth of items stolen.
“There’s been quite a substantial amount of burglaries in Cowes west, the industrial estate in Cowes and in Rhyll there’s been several too,” Snr Sgt O’Brien said.
“There’s been in excess of 10 burglaries and people also breaking into cars and stealing items.
“They’re mostly targeting vacant premises in regard to houses, and with facilities it appears to be happening overnight.
“Some of them (burglaries) have been at panel beating and car repair businesses.”
Snr Sgt O’Brien said members of Bass Coast Criminal Investigation Unit were investigating the incidents, and urged anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity to contact police.
“It’s quite a large number for us,” he said.
“We would suggest there’s at least two to three people working together.”
Snr Sgt O’Brien also added that post office boxes at Ventnor and Wimbledon Heights were also broken into again, after being targeted earlier this year.
Anyone with information should contact Wonthaggi Police Station on 5671 4100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
$7000-plus crime spree across Cowes
