MORE social and affordable housing is on the way for Bass Coast and South Gippsland, with the state government targeting the two shires as part of an $80m development blitz.
The government is calling on developers and landowners to put forward any developments or vacant land that could be turned into social or affordable housing.
The funding would focus on purchasing new homes, house and land packages and developable land that is zoned for residential use, Bass MP Jordan Crugnale said this week.
Strict guidelines for proposals would need to be addressed, including proximity to retail, schools and transport, Ms Crugnale said.
“We are calling on local landowners and developers to put their hand up to help make a contribution towards the future of Bass, create local jobs and put a roof over heads of those in our community who need it most,” she said.
The state government said it was investing $80 million to address a critical shortage of housing in regional Victoria, with recent rental market data showing housing affordability had fallen to its lowest level since data was first collected in 2000.
All Victorian regional areas will be considered, with a preference for the Greater Geelong, Latrobe, Moorabool, Golden Plains, Greater Shepparton, Baw Baw, Mildura, Wellington, East and South Gippsland, Macedon Ranges, Bass Coast, Surf Coast, Mount Alexander, Horsham, Swan Hill, Alpine and Mansfield Local Government Areas.
Landowners and developers are encouraged to partner with community housing providers, local government and other organisations to submit proposals to Homes Victoria.
They can tender more than one proposal, with submissions due no later than 2pm on Thursday, October 7, through tenders.vic.gov.au (Buying for Victoria).
The government is investing $1.25 billion into new social and affordable housing in regional Victoria as part of the Big Housing Build, which includes minimum investment guarantees for 18 regional Local Government Areas.
Up to $485 million is set aside for projects outside the 18 priority LGAs, and Homes Victoria is working hard to create new opportunities for social and affordable housing in all parts of regional Victoria.