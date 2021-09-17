BASS Coast Health has just been notified of a positive case of COVID-19 in the Bass Coast local government area.
No details have been provided about when and where.
No details have yet been notified of possible exposure sites.
“We’ve only just received an early notification that there is a positive case in the Bass Coast catchment area,” BCH CEO Jan Child said.
“We’re already responding by expanding our testing centres at Wonthaggi and Cowes, opening at 9am through to 5pm tomorrow and with more staff so we can get more people through.
“The vaccination centre will be open on Saturday morning at Wonthaggi, and we’ll have walk-up AstraZeneca availability there.
“We’ve sent out a memo to staff, that with a positive case in the area, they’ll need to be limiting their movement.
“We’ve encouraged them to have a quiet weekend,” Ms Child said.
“The message is to get tested if you have the slightest tickle or if directed to when exposure sites are notified, wear your masks, practice social distancing, wash your hands and follow the rules.”
Local business people have expressed alarm, but a spokesperson for Phillip Island business said that Shepparton had beaten, Ballarat was coming to terms with it and Bass Coast would too.
“There have been exposure sites at Koo Wee Rup and positive cases as close as Pakenham in recent days, so it is nearby and looks like its here again now.”
The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit is set to provide up to date details on the Bass Coast positive case in the next few minutes.