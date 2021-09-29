VOTERS enrolled in the South Gippsland Shire Council election should check the mail from this week for their ballot packs for the election.
Electoral Commissioner Warwick Gately encouraged people to vote as early as possible.
“With the election being conducted by post, voters must complete and return their ballot material as soon as possible to make sure their vote counts,” Mr Gately said this week.
Ballot papers must be in the mail or hand-delivered to the Election Manager by 6pm on Friday, October 22. Voters are advised to check their local mail clearance times.
Voters who haven’t received their ballot pack by Wednesday, October 13, should call 1300 202 885 during business hours to arrange a replacement.
Candidates who have nominated for the election are listed in the ballot packs and can also be viewed at vec.vic.gov.au. Where provided by candidates, a photo and statement will be included. Voters can also view answers to the optional candidate questionnaire online.
Voting is compulsory for voters who were on the state roll for this election at 4pm on Friday, August 27, and council-enrolled voters are encouraged to vote. State-enrolled voters who don’t vote may be fined.