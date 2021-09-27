BE QUICK to book in an inspection at this beautiful home as we all know it will not last long in the current market.
Situated on a flat block of approximately 800m2, this three-bedroom home with its stunning ornate features might be just what you are looking for.
Step inside the home and you will love the period features of high ceilings, timber floors, hallway arch, feature glass windows and so much more.
All three bedrooms have robes, and there is open plan living with central kitchen, lounge and dining.
The bathroom has been renovated and includes a shower, bath and toilet, with a second toilet adjacent to the laundry at the rear of the home.
The home also features ceiling fans, ducted heating, large laundry/wet room and more.
Outside, the neat garden offers established trees, an abundance of lawn for the kids and pets, as well as a lock-up garage and all this within an easy walk of Leongatha’s CBD.
Call Alex Scott & Staff today to arrange an inspection; they’d love to show it to you.
53 Peart Street, Leongatha
For Sale $539,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Andrew Newton 0402 940 320
Alan Steenholdt 0409 423 822