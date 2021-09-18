WONTHAGGI Bunnings is still pumping today, sausage sizzle and all, with barely a carpark to be seen, despite being added as a Tier 2 Exposure Site for Friday, September 10, between the hours of 8.25am – 9.15am.
The store has since undergone a deep clean and staff are isolating and being tested but anyone who was at that store between those times on Friday, September 10 must follow the health department directives:
* Anyone who has visited a Tier 2 exposure site during times listed should urgently get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive a negative result.
* Continue to monitor for symptoms, get tested again if symptoms appear.
* And they should also fill out the self-assessment form on the coronavirus.vic.gov.au website.
The inclusion of Bunnings Wonthaggi on the list of exposure sites, following the notification yesterday of a positive case of COVID-19 at Corinella, has been confirmed by both Bass Coast Health and Bunnings themselves today.
“We were only notified of it late last night,” said a spokesman for Bunnings.
Staff of Bunnings have already been furloughed and are being tested locally.
BCH CEO Jan Child said the public testing drive-through at the Wonthaggi hospital would be open from 9am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday, as would the centre at Cowes.
“The Wonthaggi drive-through has been busy this morning but the Cowes drive-through not as busy.
“The state vaccination centre at the Wonthaggi Town Hall is also busy today, but there may be an opportunity for walk-up AstraZeneca vaccinations during the day.”
Exposure sites
The local Tier 2 exposure sites in Bass Coast are as follows:
- Bunnings Wonthaggi, Friday, 10 September, 8.25am – 9.15am.
Other Tier 2 exposure sites associated with this case are:
- Van Steensel Timbers, Grantville, Plant Nursery, Saturday, 11 September, 9.35am – 10.10am.
- Macca’s Farm, Glen Forbes, Saturday, 11 September, 10.45am – 12.15pm.
- Blue Gum Garden Centre, Newhaven, Sunday, 12 September, 12.20pm – 1.15pm.
People who visited any Tier 2 exposure site during the times listed MUST get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive a negative result.
Family members or other people within the household do not need to get tested if they did not attend the exposure site, unless they have symptoms.
Everyone must be vigilant and monitor for symptoms and get tested if any symptoms appear.
For a list of symptoms, go to: https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/symptoms-and-risks
Testing sites:
- Cowes Drive Through Clinic,
9am – 5pm, Saturday, 18 September and Sunday, 19 September.
- Wonthaggi Hospital Drive Through Clinic,
9am – 5pm, Saturday, 18 September and Sunday, 19 September.