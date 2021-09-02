By Nick Sinis
AN ANIMAL rescue charity is in urgent need of temporary foster carers in South Gippsland to look after adorable calves until they can be adopted.
‘Til The Cows Come Home (TTCCH) is a not-for-profit animal charity that rescues unwanted, unviable, ‘waste’ animals from agricultural farms and rehabilitates them in short-term foster care to then be rehomed.
Animal rescue coordinator Phoebe Wisken said as Gippsland had a large number of dairy farms, it was one of the busiest regions for fostered animals.
“We have recently been contacted by a few dairy farms who would prefer to see their calves have a chance at life, rather than being slaughtered,” she said.
“We already have dedicated foster carers in the region… but we have a great deal of calves coming into foster care weekly.
“We urgently need temporary foster carers to help us look after these calves until adopted.”
Ms Wisken said while fostering doesn’t require a large amount of space, it does require a lot of dedication.
“Foster carers support calves in their first few weeks of life; they are responsible for daily feedings, health tracking and desexing,” she said.
“All TTCCH carers are provided with necessary virtual training to ensure they feel prepared and confident to care for animals coming into their foster station.
“Additionally, TTCCH covers all expenses for fostered animals including feed, vet visits and set up equipment; we simply require carers to provide their home, time and love.”
Once the calves are healthy and received necessary veterinary care, they will be available to be adopted through the organisation.
“All of our adopters are such passionate animal lovers, who help us save lives and provide forever homes,” she said.
“We really take the time to get to know our adopters before we adopt to them.”
Ms Wisken added that unfortunately, most people aren’t aware that industry practice for many dairy farms is to dispose of newborn male calves.
“On dairy farms, male calves are often deemed as ‘waste’ as soon as they are born for one simple and heartbreaking reason, they do not produce milk,” she said.
“Every day, TTCCH works with farmers to rescue animals that would otherwise be killed.”
For more information and to inquire about foster caring, visit tilthecowscomehome.org.