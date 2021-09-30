COUNCILLORS voted in favour to commence an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the lease at Kilcunda Caravan Park at council’s September meeting.
The caravan park has been leased by Holiday Retreats – Rivergum Pty Ltd since 2003, and the lease was due to expire in June this year.
However, discussions are being held to extend it to 2022.
Parties have agreed to ensure annual site holders have sufficient notice if any changes are to be made.
The 3.7ha site on Crown land is located on the south side of Bass Highway, with the current rent $96,800pa.
The caravan park comprises 123 sites, with around 82 annual site holders, 19 powered sites, 14 cabins and eight unpowered sites.
In September 2016,
council adopted a report recommending the shire continue to manage caravan parks through leasing and seek to maximise income through an open and competitive process.
A timeline of the new lease process includes:
• September 21, 2021 – EOI opens and legislative process for lease commences;
• October 18, 2021 – EOI closes;
• December 15, 2021 – Council considers outcome of EOI and concludes legislative process for lease; and
• December 16, 2021 – Council executes lease and requests approval of new lease by the appropriate minister.
Costs associated with the process, including advertising, legal, and probity advisor fees, were estimated at between $10,000 to $15,000.
The EOI will request submitters provide a proposed development plan, with a schedule of capital works to be undertaken during the lease.
Submissions on this lease proposal will be considered by council before a decision on leasing is made.
Submissions must be received by October 20, and are to be addressed to the Bass Coast Shire Council, PO Box 118, Wonthaggi, 3995; delivered to 76 McBride Avenue, Wonthaggi; or by email to basscoast@basscoast.vic.gov.au.
Submitters are entitled to appear in person through virtual means, or may be represented by a person acting on their behalf, before council’s November 17 meeting.