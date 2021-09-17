A POSITIVE case of COVID-19 has been identified in the Corinella area, of the Bass Coast Shire.
This case acquired the virus from outside the region.
There are three Tier 2 Exposure Sites associated with this case.
* Tier 2 Exposure Sites:
* Van Steensel Timbers – Grantville – Plant Nursery – Saturday, September 11, 9.35am – 10.10am
* Macca’s Farm – Glen Forbes – Saturday, September 11, 10.45am – 12.15pm
* Blue Gum Garden Centre – Newhaven – Sunday, September 12, 12.20pm – 1.15pm
Only people who visited the Tier 2 exposure site during the times listed should get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive a negative result.
Family members or other people within the household do not need to get tested if they did not attend the exposure site.
Continue to monitor for symptoms and get tested again if symptoms appear.
Testing sites:
* Cowes Drive Through Clinic 9am-5pm tomorrow, Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.
* Wonthaggi Hospital Drive Through Clinic, 9am – 5pm tomorrow, Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.
Latrobe City
One Tier 2 exposure site is associated with this case.
* Tier 2 Exposure Site
* Bunnings Warehouse, Traralgon Wednesday 15 September, 5.40pm – 6.45pm
Only people who visited the Tier 2 exposure site during the times listed should get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive a negative result. Family members or other people within the household do not need to get tested if they did not attend the exposure site.
Continue to monitor for symptoms and get tested again if symptoms appear.
Testing sites:
* Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic in Morwell has expanded capacity for testing. Clinic opening times and booking details at gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
* Traralgon Recreation Reserve – drive through will be open 9.30am – 5pm tomorrow, Saturday 18 September.
* Dorevitch Pathology –drive through at Latrobe Regional Hospital by appointment only, will be open from 10am – 4pm tomorrow, 18 September.
A positive case of COVID-19 has also been identified in Traralgon.