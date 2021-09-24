POSITIVE COVID-19 viral fragments have been detected in wastewater in areas around Moe, Traralgon and Phillip Island, the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has confirmed.
All known Primary Close Contacts (PCCs) in the areas of concern have been contacted and have been requested to undertake additional testing.
Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested. Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.
Available testing sites this weekend:
- Cowes drive-through at Bass Coast Health. 9am – 3pm on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26.
- Wonthaggi Hospital Drive Through at Bass Coast Health. 9am – 5pm on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26.
- Warragul Respiratory Clinic open tomorrow from 9am – 3pm. Appointments required. Clinic opening times and booking details at gphn.org.au/covid-19/.
- LCHS – Moe Senior Citizens Centre – walk-up, no appointments necessary; 9am-2pm on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26.
- Dorevitch Pathology at Latrobe Regional Hospital, Traralgon – drive-through, appointments required. 9am – 1pm Saturday, September 25.
- Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic, Morwell. Appointments required. Four rooms available 9am – 2pm tomorrow, Saturday, September 25. Clinic opening times and booking details at gphn.org.au/covid-19/.