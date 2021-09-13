THE Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has not been able to confirm reports at the weekend that there were two positive cases of COVID-19 in the East Gippsland Shire.
The two “low positives” were reported at Sunday’s daily briefing in Melbourne by Deputy Chief Health Officer Dan O’Brien who described them as results “that could be false positives”.
But GRPHU could only say it was aware of the reports, “however, these separate cases cannot be confirmed at this time”.
“The GRPHU is currently working with the Victorian Department of Health to investigate these matters further.
“We anticipate more details will be available tomorrow,” said a GRPHU spokesperson.
In Monday’s COVID-19 update a further six cases were notified in regional Victoria; 3 in Greater Geelong, 3 in Mildura all linked to known outbreaks and in isolation, plus an additional case involving a Ballarat aged care worker who resides in Melbourne.
COVID Commander Jeroen Weimar said there were no additional exposures sites in regional Victoria “which is really encouraging”.