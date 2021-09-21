ALEX Scott and Staff proudly presents for sale an extremely rare opportunity to secure an exclusive foreshore property on The Esplanade in the increasingly popular seaside township of Corinella.
Properties along this esplanade are highly sought after and are rarely seen on the market.
This spectacular property has been lovingly renovated throughout and offers the advantage of being utilised as a permanent residence, successful B&B, holiday home and/or investment property.
It is currently set up as a successful bed and breakfast downstairs with three separate units, each with a well-equipped ensuite, reverse cycle a/c and all boasting spectacular bay views. The ground floor is completed by the large laundry at the rear and ample storage space.
Upstairs, you are immediately greeted by the uninterrupted wide views over Westernport Bay, French Island and beyond!
The light-filled space includes features such as floor to ceiling windows, wood heater, polished timber floorboards and LED lighting.
The large kitchen has a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.
The open plan dining and living rooms also feature stunning water views.
Entry onto the expansive upper front deck is via the glass sliding doors, where you will find plenty of space to entertain and unwind while taking in the breathtaking water views.
The large master bedroom has built-in robes and a well-appointed, modern ensuite.
There is a second upstairs bedroom that can be utilised as a study.
Externally, the property features an undercover patio area with a built-in barbecue, followed by a large backyard with access from Brenda Court at the rear, via a four-car garage, featuring concrete floor, dual remote control roller doors and 240v power.
The front of the property displays a well-established garden and driveway for visitor parking.
This property has so much to offer the bayside resident; simply move in and enjoy the wonderful lifestyle. It is incredibly unique with limitless opportunities!
Contact the friendly team at Alex Scott & Staff Bass Valley today to discuss your options to inspect this quality home. Phone 5678 8433.
Please note, there is a new auction date due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.
Auction: Saturday, October 2 on-site at 12pm (if not sold prior)
Terms: 10% deposit – settlement 60/90 days.
50 The Esplanade, Corinella
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Grantville Office 5678 8433